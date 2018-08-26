Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Share Price

Headlines about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seres Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.2406410550244 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,824. The stock has a market cap of $335.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.61. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 256.24% and a negative net margin of 264.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $122,371.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Pomerantz sold 4,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $40,913.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,213. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.