Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flexsteel Industries earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5211369629792 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $287.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

