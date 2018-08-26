Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Price

Media coverage about Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carriage Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4075936193415 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 84,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,088. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,770.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $391,107.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

