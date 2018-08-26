Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liquidity Services (LQDT) Share Price

Media headlines about Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liquidity Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9339225346265 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on Liquidity Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.64. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 60,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $421,952.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

