Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Share Price

News articles about Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nu Skin Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9352713195041 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NUS opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $870,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,356.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,758. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

