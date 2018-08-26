Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (CHAP) Stock Price

News stories about Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.8090252115616 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. sell-side analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc Class A will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,577.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

