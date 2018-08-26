Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Share Price

Media headlines about Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xeris Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7473563697457 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $25.78 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Palmetto Partners, Ltd. bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.