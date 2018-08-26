Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pico (PICO) Stock Price

Headlines about Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pico earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0094855880585 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's rankings:

PICO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,425. Pico has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PICO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Pico from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

In other Pico news, Director Gregory Bylinsky purchased 31,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $362,716.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

