Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Share Price

Media coverage about Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beazer Homes USA earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.05965280592 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 438,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,331. The company has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 13.59. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

