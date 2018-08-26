Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Arrow Electronics (ARW) Share Price

News articles about Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arrow Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.213929645704 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ARW opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $132,375.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at $967,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $635,076. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

