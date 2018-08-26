Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MAG Silver (MAG) Stock Price

Media headlines about MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MAG Silver earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3215259815762 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 235,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,684. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

