Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lovesac (LOVE) Stock Price

News stories about Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lovesac earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1864547457802 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Lovesac stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,337. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

