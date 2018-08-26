Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stratus Properties (STRS) Stock Price

News stories about Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stratus Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9314160646988 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

NASDAQ STRS remained flat at $$29.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.