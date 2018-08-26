Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Titan Medical (TMDI) Stock Price

News coverage about Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Titan Medical earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3987281515981 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TMDI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,414. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

