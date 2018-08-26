Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Key Energy Services (KEG) Stock Price

Headlines about Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Key Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of -0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8490534613363 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KEG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 53,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The company has a market capitalization of $269.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.39. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. equities analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, SVP Scott P. Miller sold 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $111,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

