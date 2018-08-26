Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,359,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 326,149 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.