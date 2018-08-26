Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) VP Sells $236,925.00 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $236,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $32.54 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $725.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Smart Global had a return on equity of 94.82% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Global by 9.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,624,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 2,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

