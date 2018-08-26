Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 1,183.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.34% of Smart Global worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth about $128,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth about $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 45.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $32.54 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $722.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Smart Global had a return on equity of 94.82% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Smart Global from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $155,475.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 39,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $1,639,214.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,838. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

