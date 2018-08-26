Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Achieves $39.18 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $39.18 million and approximately $550,247.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00058665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, C2CX and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00151610 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035414 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX, C2CX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

