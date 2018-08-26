Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $175,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 420.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $206,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

NYSE AZN opened at $38.30 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

