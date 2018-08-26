Skba Capital Management LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 265,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,679,000 after buying an additional 4,320,329 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

