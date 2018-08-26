Skba Capital Management LLC Has $21.21 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 2.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 37.0% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $1,388,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $433,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.