SINA (SINA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.5778913780416 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get SINA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SINA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $69.85 on Friday. SINA has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.90.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. SINA had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.