SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SilverBow Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.3456515773605 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $30.37. 14,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,423. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.55). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.