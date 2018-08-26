SigmaTron International (SGMA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SGMA opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.65% of SigmaTron International worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

