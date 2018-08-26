Siemens AG (SIE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.32 ($148.09).

SIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €112.26 ($127.57) on Friday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($115.23) and a one year high of €133.39 ($151.58).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.