Short Interest in WMIH Corp (WMIH) Rises By 13.2%

WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:WMIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,873,142 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 16,679,272 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,414,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:WMIH opened at $1.57 on Friday. WMIH has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMIH shares. BidaskClub raised WMIH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on WMIH in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WMIH in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.85 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of WMIH in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on WMIH in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in WMIH by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WMIH in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WMIH by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WMIH by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 255,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WMIH in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

