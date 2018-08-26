Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Grows By 28.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,143,641 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 1,670,813 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,287,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $3.76 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.64.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.
