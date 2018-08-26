Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Grows By 28.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,143,641 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 1,670,813 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,287,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $3.76 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 251.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 81.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

