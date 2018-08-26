Short Interest in Gogo Inc (GOGO) Rises By 7.9%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,041,281 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 33,416,458 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,501,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days. Approximately 64.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “under perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

GOGO stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 140,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $740,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thorndale Farm, Inc. acquired 146,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $746,328.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 57.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

