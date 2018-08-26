Short Interest in Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Grows By 11.3%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,213 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 276,053 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 3,221.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,886,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,429,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 126,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

NYSEAMERICAN AKG opened at $0.88 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.82 million during the quarter. Asanko Gold had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 9.25%.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

