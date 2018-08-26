Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0072

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. Shivom has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $172,988.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00260447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00151443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035589 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,530,789 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

