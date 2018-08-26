Shire (SHPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Shire in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Shares of SHPG opened at $174.14 on Friday. Shire has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.21. Shire had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Shire’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Shire will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shire in the first quarter valued at $113,097,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Shire by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Shire by 280.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

