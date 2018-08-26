Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.71 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 74.14% and a negative return on equity of 295.18%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Curtis R. Frasier bought 5,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,530,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 529,875 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 181,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153,419 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.