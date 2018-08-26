Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IMKTA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
