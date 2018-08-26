Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 2,500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IMKTA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 125,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 36.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 238,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 32.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,061 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.