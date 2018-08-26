SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,332 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $12,359,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $4,252,765.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,484 shares of company stock worth $19,489,636. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

