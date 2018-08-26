SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in UMB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.85 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $594,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $31,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock worth $179,595 and sold 19,214 shares worth $1,464,183. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

