SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.18. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $261.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

