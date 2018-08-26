SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,771 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,824,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,020,000 after buying an additional 279,611 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $17,333,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,936,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,863,000 after buying an additional 221,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after buying an additional 212,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,196,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,013,000 after buying an additional 207,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

