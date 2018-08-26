Service Co. International (SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,651,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $5,519,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,738.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $32,421,385. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 122,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 447,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.