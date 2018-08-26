Semtech Co. (SMTC) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Semtech worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Semtech by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,722,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,431 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Semtech by 4,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,396 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Semtech by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 526,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,237,000 after purchasing an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,453 shares of company stock worth $15,434,742. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

