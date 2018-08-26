Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Select Medical posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SEM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 34,416 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $637,040.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,377,329.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 3,190 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,986,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,252,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,174 shares of company stock worth $6,619,492. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 42.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

