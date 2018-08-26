SEI Investments (SEIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results benefited from higher revenues and growth in assets under management (AUM), partly offset by rise in expenses. The company is well positioned for organic growth, given its innovative and diverse global investment products and services as well as steady asset inflows. While mounting expenses and increased exposure toward fee-based revenues make us apprehensive, the company's a solid capital position indicate efficient capital deployment activities.”

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,478,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,973 shares of company stock worth $2,986,744. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $600,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $367,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 694,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $2,214,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.