Sei Investments Co. Sells 45,313 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.78% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLWS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,262.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $356,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,758 shares of company stock worth $1,883,665. 53.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.23. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.57 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.56%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

