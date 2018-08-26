Sei Investments Co. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,609 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ameren by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,484,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,971,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $63.99 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

