Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 35,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $173,622.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,516,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,041 shares of company stock worth $12,155,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 25th. William Blair raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. MED cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

