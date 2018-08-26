Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 9,400 Shares of YY Inc (YY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in YY were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in YY during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YY during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in YY during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in YY during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in YY during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

YY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Nomura lowered their price target on YY from $161.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

NASDAQ YY opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. YY Inc has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.76 million. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that YY Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.