Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,028 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Security National Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNFCA stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Security National Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNFCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Security National Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

