Sears (SHLD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6104794351459 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SHLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sears from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sears from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sears in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 2,556,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,164. Sears has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 235,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $284,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

