Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SALT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of SALT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 445,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

