Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Honeywell International worth $395,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.94.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

